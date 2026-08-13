LG Electronics India Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

LG Electronics India Ltd. has informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Aug. 13 to announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY27.

Ahead of the announcement, investors will track cooling-product demand, pricing, input costs and the impact of new energy-efficiency norms when LG Electronics India reports its June-quarter results.

Here's everything you need to know about LG Electronics India Ltd.'s Q1FY27 results schedule.

LG Electronics India Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated Aug. 5, LG Electronics announced that the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

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LG Electronics India Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company further informed that a conference/earnings call is scheduled to be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM (IST) with investors and analysts to discuss the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Conference Dial in Numbers:

Universal Numbers: +91 22 6280 1524 / +91 22 7115 8820

International Toll-Free Numbers

US: +1 866 746 2133

UK: +0 808 101 1573

Singapore: +800 101 2045

Hong Kong: +800 964 448

LG Electronics India Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely track these key metrics when LG Electronics India reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Volume growth and sales momentum

Cooling Products Performance

Margin Trajectory & Costs

Segment Demand

Discretionary demand softness

Impact of new BEE energy-efficiency compliance norms

Management Guidance & Exports for FY27

LG Electronics India Share Price Performance

As of Aug. 12, shares of LG Electronics India have gained around 2.29% over the past month and 7.47% in the past six months.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,749 apiece on the NSE on Oct. 14, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,304.10 on April 2, 2026.

LG Electronics India Q4 FY26 Results YoY Snapshot

Metric Q4 FY26 Q4 FY25 YoY Revenue ₹8,054 cr ₹7,448 cr +8.1% Net Profit ₹693 cr ₹755 cr -8.20% EBITDA ₹945.3 cr ₹1,048.1 cr -9.80% EBITDA Margin 11.70% 14.10% -240 bps

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