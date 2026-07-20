Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares In Focus As Brokerages Stay Mixed On Q1 Growth — Should You Buy?

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank will be in focus today, July 20 after the lender declared earnings for the April to June quarter for the fiscal 2027. The bank's net profit rose 26% year-on-year to Rs 4,123 crore from Rs 3,282 crore, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,975 crore.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 9.2% year-on-year to Rs 7,928 crore from Rs 7,260 crore. Operating profit rose 10.2% to Rs 6,131 crore, against Rs 5,564 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The bank's asset quality remained primarily stable in the quarter under review. Gross non-performing assets improved to 1.18% of total advances from 1.20% in the preceding quarter, matching analysts' expectations.

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank Q1 Review: Strong Loan Growth, Stable Margins Keep Analysts Upbeat

Brokerages remained mixed on Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q1 show, indicating lagging growth and steady asset quality. CIti maintained 'Buy' call on the stock, cutting target price to Rs 465 from its previous target of Rs 485. Latest target marks an upside of 19.2% from Kotak Mahindra Bank shares closing price of Rs 389.95. The brokerage highlighted weaker NII, margin pressure, and softer deposit growth despite stable asset quality and controlled costs.

Meanwhile, Bernstein retained 'Market-Perform' coverage with a target price of Rs 500, a 28.2% upside. The brokerage emphasised on healthy loan growth and stable asset quality, while flagging weaker deposits, lower NIM, and subdued RoE.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, And More On Brokerages' Radar



Citi on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 465 from Rs 485

NIMs Contracted, NII Miss, Growth Lags

Credit Cost/Opex Contained

Credit Cost Normalizes in a Seasonally Soft Quarter

SME, Corporate, and MFI Anchor Growth; Secured Retail Remains Sluggish

Deposit Momentum and CASA Ratio Soften

Bernstein on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Maintains MARKET-PERFORM | TP Rs. 500

Loan growth remained broad-based at 15% YoY, led by corporate, SME and retail segments.

Deposit growth lagged at 12% YoY, with moderation in low-cost balances

NIM declined 14 bps QoQ due to lower loan yields.

Asset quality remained stable

Credit costs increased modestly, reflecting rise in fresh slippages

Cost discipline supported profitability. Lower credit costs driving earnings growth.

RoE remained below large private peers. Elevated capital buffers continuing to weigh on profitability.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.