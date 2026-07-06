Knack Packaging IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date

The share allotment status for the Knack Packaging IPO is expected to be finalised today, on July 6.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Knack Packaging was oversubscribed 83.33 times on the third and final day of bidding on July 3. It received bids for 1,58,02,78,040 shares against 1,89,64,018 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 154.34 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 139.81 times. Retail investors booked their quota 20.07 times.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 161 and Rs 170 per share. Knack Packaging IPO was a book-build issue of Rs 439.50 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 2.24 crore shares worth Rs 380 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 35 lakh shares amounting to Rs 59.50 crore.

The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on July 7. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

Shares of Knack Packaging are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 8.

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Knack Packaging specialises in the manufacture of Printed and Laminated Woven Polypropylene (PLWPP) bags and high-strength industrial packaging.

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.

Steps To Check Knack Packaging IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here -> bseindia.com

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Knack Packaging Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

Steps To Check Knack Packaging IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here -> nseindia.com

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'KNACK' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

Steps To Check Knack Packaging IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website here - mufg.com

Select “Knack Packaging Ltd. - IPO” from the drop-down menu for company names. It's important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.

Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.

Enter the details as per your selection.

Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.

Knack Packaging IPO IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Knack Packaging IPO stood at Rs 18 on July 6. It indicates a listing price of Rs 188 apiece at a premium of 10.59% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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