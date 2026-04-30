Kissht IPO Day 1: Check OnEMI Tech Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details

Kissht IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) for Kissht parent OnEMI Technology Solutions Limited opened on Thursday, April 30, and is open for subscription till today, Tuesday, May 5. Shares of OnEMI Technology are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on May 8.

Here is day 1 subscription status, the latest GMP, IPO details, and everything you need to know about Kissht IPO -

Kissht IPO Subscription Status

As of 12:03 pm on day 1, the IPO has been subscribed 0.10 times, the retail segment was booked 0.03 times, while the NII portion was subscribed 0.06 times.

Kissht IPO GMP

On day 1 of Kissht IPO, the grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 4.5 at around 11 am. With an upper price band of Rs 171, the shares are expected to be listed at Rs 175.5, according to InvestorGain.

ALSO READ: Kissht Parent OnEMI Technology IPO GMP Indicates Modest Listing Pop Ahead Of April 30 Debut

Kissht IPO Details

The digital lending platform offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 850 crore and an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 76 crore. The total issue size is Rs 926 crore. The price band is set at Rs 162 to Rs 171 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 87 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. An amount of Rs. 637 crore will be used to meet capital requirements of subsidiary.

The anchor round was on April 29, while allotment of shares to IPO investors will be finalised on May 6. Kissht is valued at Rs 2,881 crore based on the upper price band.

Investors Temasek's Vertex Holdings, Ammar Sdn Bhd, and Ventureast Proactive Fund will be selling 44.39 lakh shares worth Rs 75.92 crore.



About OnEMI Technology

OnEMI Technology Solutions is a digital lending platform that offers a wide range of loan products. Its brands include Kissht and PaywithRING. The company reported a 20.44% year-on-year (YoY) decline in total income to Rs 1,352.7 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,700.3 crore in FY24. Profit after tax (PAT) fell 18.6% YoY to Rs 160.6 crore in FY25 from Rs 197.3 crore in FY24.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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