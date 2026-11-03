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KEC International Share Price Falls Over 7% After Q2 Results

The infrastructure engineering and construction company, KEC International, reported an 81.6% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in Q2FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 29.7 crore, while its revenue fell 10.2% to Rs 5,468 crore.

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KEC International Share Price Falls Over 7% After Q2 Results
KEC International's YTD order intake was over Rs 13,500 crore, including Rs 9,500 crore from T&D Business.
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KEC International Ltd.
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KEC International share price slumped over 7% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q2 results. The stock declined as much as 7.85% to Rs 321.45 apiece on the BSE.

The infrastructure engineering and construction company, KEC International, reported an 81.6% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in Q2FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 29.7 crore, while its revenue fell 10.2% to Rs 5,468 crore. 

EBITDA declined 36.9% YoY to Rs 271.4 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 5% from 7.06%.

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The company said it faced a challenging operating environment during the quarter on account of continued geopolitical and supply chain disruptions in the Middle East, Right of Way (RoW) & land acquisition related challenges in India T&D and calibrated supplies of select projects amidst the elevated global cost environment. 

“With an order book and L1 position of ~Rs 43,500 crore and a tender pipeline exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore, we are confident of an improved performance in the coming quarters,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.

KEC International's YTD order intake was over Rs 13,500 crore, including Rs 9,500 crore from T&D Business. Its consolidated order book reached a record Rs 39,946 crore.

Analysts said KEC International reported big miss in Q2FY27 with revenue below Street estimate. 

At 10:25 AM, KEC International share price was trading 6.94% lower at Rs 324.65 apiece on the BSE.

ALSO READ: Marico Share Price Jumps Over 6% After Strong Q2 Results. Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

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