JBM Auto Share Price Jumps 7% In Trade: What Is Fueling The EV Stock Rally?

Shares of JBM Auto Limited surged 7% on Thursday, June 4 after the company shares an update about May auto sales.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, JBM Auto said that it has secured a market share of 49% in India's electric bus sector in the month of May citing Vahan portal data.

JBM Auto share price advanced 6.69% to Rs 714 apiece. The scrip was trading 5.49% higher by 9:48 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was 0.19% down.

The company said that it has recorded 157 electric bus registrations during the month, the highest in the industry. Additionally, JBM Auto posted highest electric bus registrations in FY26.

Commenting on the May auto sales,Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JBM Auto, said, "Our growth reflects a clear focus on decarbonising public transport while aligning with global benchmarks in sustainable mobility. At JBM Auto, we are building solutions that combine innovation, efficiency, and user-centric design. Our aim is not only to reduce emissions, but also to enhance everyday mobility by making it smarter, safer, and more accessible."



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