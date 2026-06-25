IPO GMP Today: CSM Technologies vs Advit Jewels vs Waterways Leisure — Which IPO Could Deliver the Highest Listing Gain?

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of CSM Technologies, Advit Jewels and Waterways Leisure Tourism continue to remain in focus of the grey market traders amid the ongoing subscription. The IPOs of Advit Jewels and Waterways Leisure Tourism will close for subscription today, whereas CSM Technologies IPO will close on June 29.

As per the current grey market premium trends, the unlisted shares of these three companies are commanding a premium between 1% to as high as 38% in the grey market.

Here's everything you need to know about these three mainboard issues in detail; including their respective GMP, possible listing price, price band, latest subscription status, allotment and listing date

CSM Technologies IPO GMP

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the CSM Technologies IPO stood at Rs 4 per share as of 10 AM on June 25. It indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 117. This means investors can expect a listing gain of around 4% when the shares debut next week.

CSM Technologies IPO was subscribed 0.33 times on Thursday, on day 2 of bidding. The IPO received bids for 36,38,844 shares against 1,11,30,880 offered, as per the stock exchange data till 11:00 AM.

CSM Technologies IPO: Four Key Points To Know

The CSM Technologies IPO is a book build issue of Rs 145.78 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.29 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 107 and Rs 113 per share.

Allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on June 30. Shares of CSM Technologies will be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 2.

It is an IT solutions company catering to government and private clients.

ALSO READ: CSM Technologies IPO GMP In Focus As Mainboard Issue Opens For Subscription Today

Advit Jewels IPO GMP

The GMP for the Advit Jewels IPO stood at Rs 52 per share as of 10 AM on June 25. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 190 apiece, at a premium of 37.68% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.

Advit Jewels IPO was subscribed 74.09 times on Thursday, on day 3 of bidding. The IPO received bids for 62,07,88,400 shares against 83,79,300 shares offered, as per the stock exchange data till 11:00 AM.

Advit Jewels IPO: Four Key Points To Know

The Advit Jewels IPO is a book build issue of Rs 165.16 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.2 crore shares.

It will remain open for subscription between June 23 and June 25. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 130 and Rs 138 per share.

Share allotment is likely to be completed by June 29. Subject to the successful completion of the issue process, the company's equity shares are due to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on July 1.

Jaipur-based Advit Jewels specialises in premium handcrafted jewellery and operates under the Rambhajo label.

ALSO READ: Advit Jewels IPO Last Day Today: Check Subscription Status, GMP, Key Details, And More

Waterways Leisure IPO GMP

The latest GMP for the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO stood at Rs 5 on June 25. It indicates a listing price of Rs 813 apiece at a premium of 0.62% on the upper limit of the price band.

The Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO was subscribed 0.66 times on the third day of bidding as of 11:00 AM on June 25. It received bids for 27,75,600 shares against 41,84,004 shares offered.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO: Four Key Points To Know

It is a book build issue of Rs 585 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of over 72 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 769 and Rs 808 per share

Its subscription window will be open from June 23 to June 25, with the allotment expected to be finalised on June 29. Shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 1.

Waterways Leisure Tourism is one of the country's notable ocean cruise companies, delivering vacation experiences centred on Indian heritage, personalised service, regional cuisine and live entertainment.

ALSO READ: Waterways Leisure (Cordelia Cruises) IPO Enters Last Day of Subscription — Should You Subscribe?

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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