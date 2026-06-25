Advit Jewels IPO Closes Today: Strong GMP Points To Robust Debut After 44x Subscription

The Jaipur-based Advit Jewels which launched its Rs 160-crore initial public offering (IPO) on June 23, will enter its final day of bidding on June 25.

The mainboard IPO has received fantastic response from the investors with bids for over 369 crore shares against the 83 lakh shares on offer, leading to an overall subscription of 44.16 at the start of day 3. The grey market premium for the Advit Jewels continues to suggest strong listing gains despite a slight decline in the last few days. Investors can look forward to a bumper debut if the current GMP is sustained.

As subscription for the mainboard concludes today, investors are keeping a watch on the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the market sentiment. GMP acts as an indicator of pre-listing demand and estimated listing day gains. Since the grey market is an unofficial channel operating outside regulatory frameworks, this premium functions strictly as a barometer of investor interest rather than a guaranteed opening price.

Here's everything you need to know about the Advit Jewels (Rambhajo) IPO.

Advit Jewels IPO GMP Today

The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Advit Jewels IPO was Rs 52 on June 24. This means that the unlisted shares of the company were trading at Rs 190 apiece at a premium of 37.68% on the upper limit of the price band.

Earlier, the IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 64, indicating potential listing gains of over 46%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data will be updated at regular intervals

Advit Jewels IPO Latest Subscription Status

The IPO was booked 44.16 times on Tuesday. Non-institutional investors quota was booked 121.16 times, whereas retail quota was booked 35.46 times. QIB quota was booked 1.56 times.

Advit Jewels IPO: Price Band, Offer Size And More

The Advit Jewels IPO is a book build issue of Rs 165.16 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.2 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 130 and Rs 138 per share.

Retail investors looking to apply for the IPO must bid for at least one lot comprising 100 shares, which translates into a minimum investment of Rs 13,800. For Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNIIs), the entry threshold is 15 lots, requiring a capital outlay of Rs 2.07 lakh. Meanwhile, Big Non-Institutional Investors (bNIIs) need to apply for a minimum of 73 lots, taking the investment commitment to Rs 10.07 lakh.

Holani Consultants Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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Advit Jewels IPO: Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status for the Advit Jewels IPO is expected to be finalised on June 29, while successful applicants are expected to receive the shares in their demat accounts on June 30. Refunds to investors who do not receive an allotment are also scheduled for the same day.

Subject to the successful completion of the issue process, the company's equity shares are due to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on July 1.

*the allotment date has been pushed to Monday due a designated NSE holiday and bank holiday on Friday, June 26, 2026 due to Muharram

Advit Jewels IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund incremental working capital requirements, clear debt, and for general corporate purposes.

About Advit Jewels

Jaipur-based Advit Jewels specialises in premium handcrafted jewellery and operates under the Rambhajo label. Renowned for its expertise in Kundan, Polki, diamond and embellished jewellery, the firm combines traditional jewellery-making techniques with modern design sensibilities, creating pieces that appeal to both classic and contemporary tastes.

Some of the notable celebrities and public figures who have worn and styled Rambhajo's heirloom pieces include: Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Pooja Hegde and Huma Qureshi.

Financials

The company's revenue from operations increased 79.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 124.94 crore in FY25 from Rs 69.44 crore in FY24. Profit after tax increased 72.47% YoY to Rs 25.37 crore in FY25 from Rs 14.71 crore in FY24

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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