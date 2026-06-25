Muharram 2026 Public Holiday: Will Banks, Schools, Offices Remain Closed On June 26?

The Islamic New Year has officially commenced with the arrival of Muharram, the sacred first month of the Hijri calendar, ushering in the year 1448 AH. Following crescent moon sightings, the month began on June 16 in Gulf nations, while India welcomed the new month a day later, on June 17.

When is Ashura Observed?

One of the most pivotal dates in the Islamic lunar calendar is the Day of Ashura, which falls on the 10th of Muharram. Due to the regional variations in moon sightings, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will commemorate Ashura on June 25. Meanwhile, the Muslim community in India will observe the occasion on June 26.

Public Holidays and Closures in India

To mark the solemn occasion of Muharram, the Indian government has declared June 26 a gazetted holiday. Consequently, all central government offices nationwide will be closed.

Additionally, per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banking operations will be suspended on June 26 in a number of states. These include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Many schools across the country have also declared a holiday, though parents and students are advised to check directly with their respective educational institutions for confirmation.

What's Closed On Friday, June 26, 2026?

Government Offices: Closed nationwide (Central Government Gazetted Holiday)

Stock Markets (BSE/NSE): Fully closed, creating a 3-day holiday weekend for traders

Physical Banks: Closed in most states (per RBI's Negotiable Instruments Act guidelines)

Schools: Expected to be closed in states observing the public holiday

Because banks are closed on Friday, June 26 for Muharram, and the following days are the fourth Saturday (June 27) and Sunday (June 28), physical branches in major parts of the country will be closed for three consecutive days. Bank holidays are governed by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act, meaning they vary by state. For instance, while major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata will observe a bank holiday on June 26, a few regions may not list it as an official bank holiday.

The Spiritual Depth of Muharram

Recognized globally as one of the holiest periods in Islam, Muharram carries profound historical and spiritual significance for different communities within the faith.

For Sunni Muslims: Ashura is primarily a day of reverence and gratitude, commemorating the miraculous moment God saved Prophet Musa (Moses) and the Israelites from the oppression of the Pharaoh. The day is also deeply connected to the fasting traditions established by Prophet Muhammad.

For Shia Muslims: Ashura is observed as a solemn day of mourning. It marks the tragic anniversary of the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE, where Imam Hussain—the grandson of the Prophet—was martyred alongside his family and devoted companions. Imam Hussain's ultimate sacrifice and his unwavering stand against injustice remain a central pillar of Shia faith and remembrance.

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