Muharram 2026 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On June 26? Check State-Wise List Here

Banks in several parts of India are set to remain closed on June 26 to mark Muharram, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list.

States where banks will remain open on June 26 include Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Odisha.

On the other hand, banks are set to remain shut on June 26 in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh.

Because banks are closed on Friday, June 26 for Muharram, and the following days are the fourth Saturday (June 27) and Sunday (June 28), physical branches in major parts of the country will be closed for three consecutive days.

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What Is Muharram and Its Importance

Muharram holds profound spiritual importance in Islam and is recognised as one of the religion's four sacred months.

Sunni Muslims observe Ashura in memory of the day Prophet Musa and the Israelites were saved from Pharaoh. Historical accounts within Islamic tradition suggest that Prophet Muhammad fasted on the occasion and encouraged others to follow suit.

For Shia Muslims, Ashura is primarily a day of mourning. It commemorates the sacrifice of Imam Hussain, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, who was killed with members of his household and supporters during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

RBI Bank Holidays

The country's bank holidays are notified each year by the central banking authority in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act. While physical branches may not operate on these dates, routine transactions remain possible through ATMs, UPI-based payments and online banking services. Customers are advised to confirm branch hours locally, as timings may differ across states and cities.

Under India's banking schedule, only the second and fourth Saturdays are observed as official holidays.

The diversity of local traditions across India continues to be reflected in bank holiday schedules, with states observing different sets of holidays. In addition to pan-India shutdowns, banks also close on dates notified under the Negotiable Instruments Act, covering occasions such as settlement-related holidays and annual account-closing days.

ALSO READ: Muharram Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On June 26, 2026?

When is the next bank holiday after Muharram 2026?

The next weekday bank holiday in the month is scheduled on June 29, when banks will stay shut in Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.

It will be followed by a holiday on June 30 in Mizoram on account of Remna Ni.

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