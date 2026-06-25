Muharram Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On June 26, 2026?

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on June 26 to mark Muharram, according to the NSE's official holiday list.

Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will also remain suspended on this day.

It is also important to remember that the stock market remains closed on all Saturdays and Sundays and since this holiday falls on a Friday, offering market participants, traders, and institutional investors a clean 3-day long weekend.

Note that after June 26, there is a nearly three-month-long gap before the next major market holiday, which is Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026.

Muharram 2026: Ashura Date and Significance

Ashura, falling on June 26, is the solemn 10th day of Muharram (the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar). Though observed by Muslims worldwide, its significance and traditions branch into two uniquely distinct narratives for Sunni and Shia communities.

While Sunni Muslims associate Ashura with the salvation of Prophet Musa and the Israelites, Shia Muslims observe the day as a commemoration of Imam Hussain's martyrdom. Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE along with several relatives and supporters after challenging what he saw as unjust authority.

ALSO READ: Muharram 2026 Public Holiday: Will Banks, Schools, Offices Remain Closed On June 26?

Stock Market Holidays In 2026

The stock market holiday calendar 2026 includes a total of 16 trading holidays, excluding Saturdays and Sundays, as per the NSE. Here is the full list of upcoming market holidays this year:

June 26: Muharram (Friday)

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

Stock markets will remain open for a special session on Nov. 8, though it falls on a Sunday. A special 'Muhurat Trading' session will be held on this day due to Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The timings for the Muhurat trading session will be notified by the BSE and NSE separately ahead of Diwali.

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Regular Stock Market Operations

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.

Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.

[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.

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