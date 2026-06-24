Muharram 2026 Public Holiday: Will Banks, Schools, Offices Remain Closed In Kerala On June 26?

The Kerala government has declared Friday, June 26, as a public holiday for Muharram and cancelled the holiday that was earlier announced for Thursday, June 25. Banks across the state will remain closed on that day.

The change was made after the sighting of the Muharram moon. The state also received requests from several Muslim organisations asking that the public holiday be observed on the actual day of Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram. As a result, government offices, educational institutions and other public sector establishments in the state will remain closed on Friday instead of Thursday.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Holiday Alert: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed For 3 Days Next Week

Muharram Bank Holiday In Kerala

Banks across Kerala will remain closed on Friday, June 26, due to the Muharram public holiday announced by the state government.

Customers who need to visit a bank branch are advised to complete their transactions in advance, as branch services will not be available on the holiday. However, online banking, mobile banking, UPI payments, and ATM services will continue to operate normally.

The holiday will also be observed in cities such as Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar and Vijayawada.

People in these cities will witness three consecutive bank holidays. Banks will remain closed on Friday for Muharram, Saturday because it is the fourth Saturday of the month, and Sunday as the weekly holiday. Those who need to visit a bank branch for deposits, withdrawals, cheque-related work, or other in-person services should plan accordingly.

ALSO READ: Bank Holidays In June 2026: Banks To Remain Shut For 11 Days; Check State-Wise List Here

Muharram Auspicious Month

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is observed by Muslims across the country with prayers and religious gatherings. It is considered one of the holiest months in Islam. The most important day of the month is Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of Muharram.

For Shia Muslims, Muharram is a period of mourning to remember Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. They mark the occasion through mourning ceremonies, prayers, and processions that honour his sacrifice.

Many Sunni Muslims observe Ashura in a different way. They often spend the day fasting, offering prayers, reading religious texts, and performing charitable acts.

ALSO READ:

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.