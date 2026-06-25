Waterways Leisure (Cordelia Cruises) IPO Enters Last Day of Subscription — Should You Subscribe?

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd., operating under the Cordelia Cruises brand lanched its initial public offering (IPO) on June 23 and the offer closes for subscription today, June 25.

The domestic ocean cruise operator has fixed the price band between Rs 769 and Rs 808 per share. The Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO is a book build issue of Rs 585 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of over 72 lakh shares.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 18 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,544.

Centrum Broking Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar of the issue.

The shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 1.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Day Two Subscription Status

The Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO has been booked 45% as of 3:13 pm.

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0 times

Non Institutional Investors: 0.24 times

Retail Individual Investors: 2.10 times

Employee Reserved: 0

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Day One Subscription Status

The initial public offer of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd received 19% subscription on the first day of the share sale on Tuesday. The IPO got bids for 8,03,052 shares against 41,84,004 shares on offer, according to NSE data. Retail investors received 99% subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 4%.

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Hdfc Securities Waterways Leisure Ipo.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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