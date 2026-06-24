CSM Technologies IPO GMP In Focus As Mainboard Issue Opens For Subscription Today

CSM Technologies is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 140 crore from the primary market today, June 24. It is an IT solutions company catering to government and private clients.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium (GMP) indicated a premium of over 3% for the issue.

Investors who want to bid for shares in the IPO must check the following details before making an investment call.

CSM Technologies IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the CSM Technologies IPO stood at Rs 4 as of 6:59 a.m. on June 24. It indicates a listing price of Rs 117 apiece at a premium of 3.54% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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CSM Technologies IPO: Key Details

The CSM Technologies IPO is a book build issue of Rs 145.78 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.29 crore shares.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 132 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,916. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,08,824. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,14,288.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 107 and Rs 113 per share.

The subscription window will be open from June 24 to June 29, with the allotment expected to be finalised on June 30. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on July 1, and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

Shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 2.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements, clear debt, and pursue inorganic growth.

About CSM Technologies

CSM Technologies is a GovTech and IT consulting company founded in 1998. It specialises in digital transformation, e-governance platforms, and enterprise automation for governments and the private sector.

Financials

The company reported a 12.25% year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 14.09 crore in FY25 from Rs 12.55 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations rose 1.29% YoY to Rs 199.24 crore in FY25 from Rs 196.71 crore in FY24.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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