Turtlemint Fintech IPO Allotment: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

Share allotment status for Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO is expected to be finalised on June 24.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions was oversubscribed 1.20 times on the third and final day of bidding on June 23. The IPO received bids for 3,95,47,704 shares against 3,29,01,878 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 1.59 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 0.52 times. Retail investors booked their quota 1.07 times.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 144 and Rs 152 per share. Turtlemint IPO was a book build issue of Rs 882.67 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 4.35 crore shares worth Rs 660.72 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.46 crore shares amounting to Rs 221.95 crore.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO Listing Date

The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on June 25. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

Shares of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, June 29.

Follow the step-by-step guide provided below to verify your share allotment status for Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO.

Turtlemint IPO Allotment: How To Check Status On BSE

Visit the BSE allotment page here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Under the Issue Type field, select Equity.

From the Issue Name dropdown, choose 'Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Limited'.

Enter your Application Number or PAN.

Complete the Captcha verification.

Click Search to check your allotment status.

Turtlemint IPO Allotment: How To Check Status On Kfin Technologies

Go to the KFinTech IPO allotment page here: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

From the IPO Name dropdown, select 'Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Limited'.

Choose an identification method: PAN, Application Number or Demat Account.

Enter the details for the selected method.

Click Submit to view your allotment status.

Turtlemint IPO Allotment: How To Check Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'Turtlemint' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO GMP:

According to InvestorGain website, the GMP of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO stood at Rs 0 on June 24. Based on the upper price band of Rs 152 per share, the GMP trends indicate a flat market debut for the shares of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO (upper price + GMP). As a result, the estimated listing price remains Rs 152, with investors unlikely to see any gain or loss on the listing day.

The latest GMP marks a decline compared to the opening day trends on June 19, when it was Rs 3, indicating 2% gain for investors.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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