Honeywell Automation Q2 Results: Profit Rises 12% To Rs 134 Crore, Margin Expands

Honeywell Automation India Ltd. reported an 11.7% year-on-year increase in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, supported by higher revenue and improved operating performance. The company's net profit rose to Rs 134 crore in the September quarter from Rs 120 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to its results.

Revenue increased 6.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,224 crore from Rs 1,150 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 17.5% year-on-year to Rs 155 crore from Rs 132 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 12.7% in the September quarter from 11.5% a year earlier, an improvement of 120 basis points. The growth in Ebitda outpaced revenue growth, indicating an improvement in operating profitability during the quarter.

Honeywell Automation Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 11.7% at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 120 crore.

Revenue up 6.4% at Rs 1,224 crore versus Rs 1,150 crore.

EBITDA up 17.5% at Rs 155 crore versus Rs 132 crore.

EBITDA Margin up 120 Bps at 12.7% versus 11.5%.

Separately, Honeywell Automation's board of directors approved the appointment of Pamela Banerjee, director – internal audit, as the company's internal auditor, effective Oct. 27, 2026. The appointment was based on recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee.

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Banerjee is a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calcutta and a postgraduate diploma in business management from Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning, Pune.

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She joined Honeywell in September 2026. Before joining the company, she worked at Deloitte & Touche AERS Pvt Ltd, Novartis and PwC, gaining experience in internal audit, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) compliance, IT general controls, SAP controls, SOC reporting, enterprise risk management and forensic reviews.

Her experience also includes compliance investigations, developing internal control frameworks and strategic planning initiatives.

Honeywell Automation Share Price Today

The results were announced after market close. Shares of Honeywell Automation closed as much as 0.86% higher during the day at Rs 31,520 apiece on the NSE. This compares with a 0.02% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares have fallen 0.71% in one week and 7.12% in one month. The shares are down 15.01% year-to-date and 13.15% in one year.

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