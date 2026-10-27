East Bengal vs Al-Seeb Club Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch ACL Two Match On TV, Online?

East Bengal FC will take on Al Seeb Club in a Group D fixture of the AFC Champions League Two on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Al-Seeb Stadium in Oman.

The Kolkata-based side are yet to secure a win in the continental competition this season. East Bengal opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Jordan's Al-Hussein SC before suffering a 2-3 defeat to Iraq's Al-Shorta in their second match.

Despite the defeat, David Lalhlansanga was a bright spot for the Torchbearers, scoring both goals against Al-Shorta. East Bengal will hope the forward can continue his scoring form as they look to get their campaign back on track.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Al Seeb, meanwhile, have also endured a difficult start to their Group D campaign. The Omani side lost 0-3 to Al-Hussein in their previous outing and are yet to register a point in the competition. Playing at home, they will look to use the advantage to turn their fortunes around.

With both teams looking for a much-needed victory, Tuesday's encounter could prove important for their hopes of progressing from the group stage.

East Bengal FC Vs Al Seeb: Date And Time

The AFC Champions League Two Group D match between East Bengal FC and Al Seeb Club will be played on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST.

East Bengal FC Vs Al Seeb: Venue

The match will take place at the Al-Seeb Stadium in Seeb, Oman.

AFC Champions League Two: Group D Points Table

East Bengal have one point from their opening two matches, having recorded one draw and one defeat. Al Seeb, meanwhile, are yet to open their points account after losing both their matches.

East Bengal FC Vs Al Seeb: Head-To-Head

The two clubs will meet for the first time in an international competition.

East Bengal FC Vs Al Seeb: Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Hardik Bhatt, Anwar Ali, David Zivulic, Jay Gupta, Jeakson Singh, Mohammed Rashid, Bipin Singh, Dani Ramirez, Edmund Lalrindika, David Lalhlansanga.

Al Seeb Club: Ibrahim Al Mukhaini (GK), Mulhan Al Sinaidi, Musab Al Shaqsi, Mohammed Al Musalami, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Omar Al Malki, Agustine Aladapo, Prince Aggreh, Ali Al Busaidi, Zahir Al Aghbari, Axel Meye.

East Bengal FC Vs Al Seeb: Live Telecast In India

The match will not have a confirmed live television broadcast in India.

East Bengal FC Vs Al Seeb: Live Streaming In India

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs Al Seeb AFC Champions League Two match on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.