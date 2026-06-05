Hindustan Zinc Shares Slide 4% Amid Reports Of Govt Stake Sale

Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. are facing immense pressure in trade on Friday on the back of a Bloomberg report that claims tha the government may sell 2% of their stake in the company.

The stock is trading at Rs 579, accounting for cuts of more than 4% compared to Thursday's closing price. The stock has fallen more than 5% on a year-to-date basis.

This pressure comes on the back of Bloomberg claiming that the The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, under the Finance Ministry, is aiming to sell 2% of their stake in the company. ICICI Securities Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd. and HDFC Securities Ltd. are advising the government on the transaction.

It must be noted that the government had last sold a 1.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc in November, raising about 35 million

The government last sold a 1.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc in November, raising about Rs. 3,500 crore at Rs. 505 per share. The stock has gained about 24% since then. Vedanta Ltd., the controlling shareholder, owned 60.71% as of March 31, while the government held 27.92%, according to exchange filings.

The move follows a string of stake sales as the government steps up revenue from state assets, including a 2% stake in Coal India Ltd. last week.

ALSO READ: Coal India OFS: Govt To Exercise Greenshoe Option To Sell Additional Rs 2,500-Crore Stake

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.