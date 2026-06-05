Hexagon Nutrition IPO Day 1: Check Subscription Status, Key Details, GMP, And More

Hexagon Nutrition Ltd. launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, June 5. The IPO bidding will close on June 9, with shares offered in a price band of Rs 42-45 per equity share for the issue.

The Rs 139-crore IPO on Thursday raised Rs 41.66 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. Bandhan Small Cap Fund emerged as the sole domestic mutual fund participant in the anchor book and was allotted 26.66 lakh shares worth Rs 12 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website. In addition, Ampersand Growth Opportunities Fund Scheme-I, CP Capital Ltd, Visionary Value Fund and Innovative Vision Fund have been allotted shares, it added.

As per the circular, Hexagon Nutrition allotted 92.57 lakh equity shares to these investors at Rs 45 apiece.

The proposed public issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of over 3.08 crore equity shares by promoters. At the upper end of the price band, the issue size is pegged at Rs 138.87 crore.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Day One Subscription Status

The Hexagon Nutrition Ltd. IPO has been booked 0.28 times which is 28% as of 10:57 am.

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0.0 times

Non Institutional Investors: 0.24 times

Retail Individual Investors: 0.45 times

Employee Reserved: 0 times

IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for Hexagon Nutrition IPO is Rs 12 updated as of June 5, 2026, 10:00 am. With a price band of Rs 45, the estimated listing price is Rs 57 indicating a potential gain/loss per share of 26.67%, as per investorgain.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Hexagon Nutrition Ltd. Technologies Financials

Hexagon Nutrition said the proposed listing is aimed at enhancing its visibility, strengthening brand recognition and providing liquidity to existing shareholders.

About The Company

Founded in 1993, the company started as a micronutrient formulations business and later diversified into branded nutrition products. Its portfolio includes brands such as Pentasure, Obesigo and Pediagold across health, wellness and clinical nutrition segments.

Hexagon Nutrition has a presence in 75 countries and offers products including micronutrient premixes, therapeutic nutrition, clinical nutrition, wellness products and fortified foods.

ALSO READ: Hexagon Nutrition IPO Opens Today: What Does The Latest GMP Signal For Investors?

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