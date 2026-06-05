Hexagon Nutrition IPO Opens Today: What Does The Latest GMP Signal For Investors?

Hexagon Nutrition launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise almost Rs 140 crore from the primary market on June 5.

The Mumbai-based company develops, manufactures, and markets a diversified portfolio of health and wellness products.

Ahead of its launch, the unlisted shares of Hexagon Nutrition were trading at Rs 57 on the private market, indicating a positive listing gain of over 25%.

Here's all you need to know about the mainboard issue of Hexagon Nutrition.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for the Hexagon Nutrition IPO was Rs 12 on June 5. The current grey market premium suggests a gain of 26.67% over the upper end of the IPO price band, when the shares debut on the market next week.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Key Details

The Hexagon Nutrition IPO is a book build issue of Rs 138.87 crore. It comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.09 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 42 and Rs 45 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 333 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,985. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,790. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,03,995.

Cumulative Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Important Dates

The subscription window for the IPO will be open from June 5 to June 9. The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on June 10. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on June 11, and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

The shares of Hexagon Nutrition are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on June 12.

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Use Of Proceeds

As outlined in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the public issue is aimed at unlocking the benefits of a stock exchange listing, improving the company's profile among customers and investors, and strengthening its foothold in the market. It will additionally provide current shareholders with an opportunity to realise value from their investments.

About Hexagon Nutrition

The Mumbai-based Hexagon Nutrition is a differentiated and research-oriented pure-play nutrition company offering clinical products, micronutrient premixes, and therapeutic products since 1993.

Hexagon Nutrition sells its products across India and has exported to around 70 countries to meet the demand for holistic nutrition through micro-nutrient premixes, fortified rice kernels (FRK); clinical nutrition, and therapeutic nutrition. "PENTASURE", being their flagship category, is a leading name in the health, wellness, and clinical nutrition space and offers a complete source of nutrition for all age groups. They have manufacturing facilities located at Nashik, Chennai, and Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) and R&D facilities located at Nashik and Chennai

Financials

The company's total income increased 8.8% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 304.6 crore in FY24 to Rs 331.3 crore in FY25. Net profit surged by 99.8% YoY to reach Rs 24.38 crore in FY25, up from the Rs 12.2 crore recorded in the previous financial year.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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