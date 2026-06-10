Hexagon Nutrition IPO Allotment Status: Check GMP And Steps To Verify Status

The initial public offering of Hexagon Nutrition closed on Tuesday, June 9 after receiving overwhelming demand across investor classes. The mainboard issues, which opened on June 5, recorded an overall subscription of close to 54 times, according to the data from BSE website.

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In total, investors bid for 116 crore shares against the 2.16 crore shares offered. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 19.77 times, receiving bids for 12.20 crore shares. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment witnessed the highest demand, subscribing 161.49 times for 46,28,956 shares reserved. The Retail Individual Investor (RII) segment was subscribed 26.85 times.

With the subscription window now closed, investors are closely eyeing the share allotment process, expected to be finalised on June 10.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 138.87 crore, comprising entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.09 crore equity shares. The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 42 - 45 per share, with a lot size of 333 shares. Retail investors need a minimum investment of Rs 14,985 at the upper price band to participate in the IPO.

Cumulative Capital Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

The shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE, with a tentative listing date of June 12.

Applicants check their allotment status on NSE, BSE and Kfin Technologies:

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE allotment page here.

Under the Issue Type field, select Equity.

From the Issue Name dropdown, choose Hexagon Nutrition Limited .

. Enter your Application Number or PAN.

Complete the Captcha verification.

Click Search to check your allotment status.

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Go to the KFinTech IPO allotment page here.

From the IPO Name dropdown, select Hexagon Nutrition Limited .

. Choose an identification method: PAN, Application Number or Demat Account.

Enter the details for the selected method.

Click Submit to view your allotment status.

Steps To Check Hexagon Nutrition IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' Hexagon ' from the dropdown list.

' from the dropdown list. Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP:

Hexagon Nutrition IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at Rs 3.5 on June 10. Based on the upper price band of Rs 45 per share, the estimated listing price is around Rs 48.5, indicating a potential gain of 7.78% over the issue price, according to the InvestorGain website.

However, the GMP has moderated significantly from its opening-day level on June 5, when it stood at Rs 11.75 - indicating a premium of 26.11%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

About Hexagon Nutrition:

Founded in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition Ltd. is a research-focused nutrition company engaged in manufacturing micronutrient premixes, wellness and clinical nutrition products, therapeutic formulations and ready-to-use foods.

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The company operates manufacturing facilities in Nasik, Chennai and Thoothukudi in India, along with an international unit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. For domestic distribution, it works with over 358 distributors across India. Hexagon Nutrition maintains two dedicated in-house R&D facilities at Nasik and Chennai and reported having over 500 employees.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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