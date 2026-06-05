Gold, Silver Price Today, June 5: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver rates in India fell marginally on Friday after the crude oil eased following a conditional ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. However, the broader geopolitical backdrop remained uncertain. Gold prices remained range-bound after finding mild support from a decline in crude oil prices, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Friday is Rs 1,58,570 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,62,050 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,447.22 an ounce as of 10:03 a.m. in Singapore. Silver dropped 1.6% to $72.70 an ounce reported Bloomberg.

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Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,58,240 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,58,030. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,57,970 according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,58,700 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,58,490 and Rs 1,58,370 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,61,640 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,61,190 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,62,400 and Rs 2,62,050 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,61,840 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,61,290.

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