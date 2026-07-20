Five Stocks To Buy: Zee Entertainment, MRPL, Godrej Consumer Products And More | July 20, 2026



Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on sectors such as consumer durbales, media & entertainment, auto ancillary, oil & gas, and industrial manufacturing.

Top picks include for Monday, July 20 are Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ASK Automotive, Godrej Consumer Products, MRPL, and Thermax.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder, SMT Stock Market sees positive price action in the media and entertainment space. She recommended a buy on Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) for a target of Rs 115 and Rs135, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 95.

MRPL

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities, identified a buying opportunity in the oil and gas sector. He recommended entering MRPL for an upside target of Rs 192, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 165.

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ASK Automotive

VLA Ambala of SMT Stock Market sees technical strength in the auto ancillary space. She recommended a buy on ASK Automotive for a target of Rs 510 and Rs 560, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 445 to manage downside risk.

Godrej Consumer Products

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP and head of research at Globe Capital highlighted momentum in the consumer segment with a buy call on Godrej Consumer Products. He recommended an entry for an upside target of Rs 1,120, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 1,040.

Thermax

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP and head of research at Globe Capital also sees strong technical momentum in the indutrial space. He recommended a buy on Thermax for an upside target of Rs 4,950. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 4,540 .

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