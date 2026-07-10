Five Stocks To Buy Today: SAIL, Marico, HAL, And More | July 10

Market experts have identified five stocks from sectors such as banking, steel, defence and aerospace with analysts recommending fresh positions along with defined stop-loss levels and upside targets. The list includes Indian Bank, Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), PG Electroplast Ltd. and Marico Ltd.

Here are the five buy recommendations:

Indian Bank (CMP: Rs 791.70)

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital, identified a buying opportunity in the banking sector. She suggested buying Indian Bank at the current market price of Rs 791.70. placing the target price at Rs 820, implying an upside of nearly 4% from the current level. He suggested a stop loss is Rs 774.

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 167.45)

Vaishali Parekh has also recommended buying Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL). The stock is currently trading at Rs 167.45, with a target price of Rs 175. The stop loss has been placed at Rs 160.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,394.00)

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President and Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, has recommended buying Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL). HAL is currently trading at Rs 4,394, and Chouhan has given a target price of Rs 4,500. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 4,340.

PG Electroplast Ltd. (CMP: Rs 583.05)

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, has recommended buying PG Electroplast Ltd. at the current market price of Rs 583.05. Mishra has placed the target price at Rs 620 The recommended stop loss is Rs 565.

Marico Ltd. (CMP: Rs 860.10)

Ajit Mishra has also recommended buying Marico Ltd., which is currently trading at Rs 860.10. The target price for the stock has been set at Rs 900, while the stop loss is placed at Rs 840.

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