Stock Picks Today: TCS, Dr. Reddy's, Dixon Tech, Lenskart, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages remains constructive on opportunities across IT, Pharma, eyewear and EMS sector and has issued fresh views on IT major TCS, a pharma player Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, a EMS provider Dixon Technologies, an eyewear company Lenskart.

Axis Cap on TCS

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2500 from Rs 2520.

Q1 – A glimmer of hope – strong hiring, BFSI growth revival.

Good growth in BFSI and Hi-Tech offset by sharp decline in Consumer vertical.

Management's comments suggest broad-based improvement in Q2FY27.

Hiring and wage hikes the strongest since FY23 => growth pickup is likely.

Kotak Securities on TCS

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2450.

A solid operator in a difficult transition.

Muted quarter, marginally ahead of expectations.

Order bookings remain steady yoy; includes a mega deal.

AI-linked deflation and macro headwinds will limit near-term recovery for TCS.

TCS is doing its bit, but it is being pulled down by weight of headwinds.

GS on TCS

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2370 from Rs 2410.

Subdued but in line quarter.

TCS believes demand could see an improvement starting in the Sep ‘26 quarter.

Management continued to sound upbeat about the forward outlook.

Headcount adds suggest no material AI-driven impact to the business model yet.

JPMorgan on TCS

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 2400.

In-line print, with some hope of a Q2 recovery.

Q1 print - minor rev beat led by India, in-line margins.

TCS is optimistic on demand resuming in Q2.

JPMorgan on Dixon Tech

Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 16700 from Rs 14300.

Vivo JV finally approved.

Increase mobile volumes by 11 million in FY27 and 22 million each in FY28/29.

This drives a 24-39% upgrade to revenue estimates over FY27-29E and 13-18% EPS est upgrade.

Dixon is back to being a high growth stock for the next 2-years.

FY27 mobile volume guidance will be raised.

Margin dilutive but ROCE accretive.

JPMorgan on Lenskart

Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 635.

A Vision for Compounding.

A formidable, disruptive model set to capture accelerated share in an attractive market.

International: A compelling second growth engine.

Operating leverage to drive 33% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-30.

Positives - Volume growth, premiumisation, rising salience of high-retention Gold members, and operating leverage.

Key risk is execution missteps at scale.

BofA on Dr Reddy

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1570.

Resolution of API supply issue and ramp-up in supplies remains crucial.

Stock is pricing in disruption for 4-5months with earlier resolution being a key upside trigger.

Focus on ex-US business revenue growth and gross margin recovery after tepid Q4FY26.

MS on Dr Reddy

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 1215.

Impact seen as a temporary delay.

Build in $130 million for FY27 for Canada.

Kotak Securities on Dr Reddy

Maintain Reduce; Cut TP of Rs 1160 from Rs 1175.

Another dose of disappointment.

Semaglutide API impurity issues to partially squander early mover advantage.

Est. Semaglutide Canada sales of $56/38 mn in FY27/28.

Slowdown in Semaglutide scale-up to take a toll on earnings.

Jefferies on Dr Reddy

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 1040.

Scale-Up issues push Sema commercialisation to Oct/Nov.

For FY27 co plans to sell 6-7 million pens globally vs 10-12mn guided earlier.

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