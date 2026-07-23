Five Stocks To Buy: Godrej Consumer, Cartrade, Polycab India And More | July 23, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for trading session on Thursday, July 23, highlighting sections such as digital marketplace, consumer durables, aerospace electronics, paints, and industrial manufacturing.

Top picks include Cartrade Tech, Godrej Consumer Products, Data Patterns (India), JSW Dulux and Polycab India.

Cartrade Tech

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, sees positive price action in the digital marketplace segment. He recommended a buy on Cartrade Tech at Rs 2,800 for a target of Rs 3,010, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 2,691.

Godrej Consumer Products

Deven Mehata of IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, identified a buying opportunity in the consumer durables sector. He recommended entering Godrej Consumer Products for an upside target of Rs 1,160, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 1,034.

Data Patterns (India)

VLA Ambala, SEBI registered research analyst and founder, SMT Stock Market, sees technical strength in the defence and aerospace electronics sector. She recommended a buy on Data Patterns (India) for a target of Rs 5100 or Rs 5600, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 4,200 to manage downside risk.

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JSW Dulux

VLA Ambala of SMT Stock Market also highlighted momentum in the paints segment with a buy call on JSW Dulux. She recommended an entry for an upside target of Rs 3,150 and Rs 3,400, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 2,840.

Polycab India

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP and head of research Globe Capital also sees strong technical momentum in the high-performance industrial manufacturing space. He recommended a buy on Polycab India for an upside target of Rs 9,600. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 8,850 .

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