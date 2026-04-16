F&O Contracts On Sammaan Capital To Be Excluded From July 1

The National Stock Exchange on Thursday in a circular said that Samman Capital Ltd. will be excluded from the derivatives segment from July 1.

NSE said the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months April 2026, May 2026 and June 2026 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiries, and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months.

"Accordingly, no contracts shall be available for trading in the above-mentioned securities with effect from July 01, 2026," the circular said.

Traders will not be able to create new positions in these stocks in the F&O segment after the effective date. Investors will only be able to trade them in the cash market. This exclusion is typically initiated by stock exchanges to manage risk and enhance market efficiency.

SEBI, the market regulator, is responsible for making eligibility criteria for stocks in the derivatives segment, leading to this exclusion.

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Futures contracts obligate the holder to buy or sell an asset at a specific price on a future date. Options contracts give the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an asset at a specific price on or before a future date.

Samman Capital Share Price Today

The scrip closed 0.95% lower at Rs 154.96 apiece on Thursday. This compares to a 0.14% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. During the day, the stock fell as much as 1.36% to Rs 154.31 per share. The shares rose 1.07% in one week and 12.39% in one month. Year-to-date the shares rose 7.62% and in one year they surged 34.28%.

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