BSE Receives SEBI Nod To Launch F&O Contracts For Sensex Next 30 Index

BSE Ltd. on Wednesday received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch derivatives contracts for the BSE Sensex Next 30 index.

The index will track the next largest and most liquid companies in BSE 100 that are in the derivative segment and are not part of BSE Sensex 30 index. The exchange in a notice on Wednesday said it will offer cash settled monthly index futures and monthly index options.

The expiry date is set as the last Thursday of the expiry period. The oldest exchange is yet to intimate about the launch timing.

Currently, the exchange offers F&O contracts for Sensex with weekly and monthly expiry. It also offers derivative contracts for Sensex 50 and BANKEX with monthly expiries.

Last month, BSE Index Services, an arm of the BSE announced the launch of two new G-Sec indices, which can be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs (exchange traded funds) and Index Funds.

Also, it can be used for benchmarking PMS strategies, mutual fund schemes, and fund portfolios.

"Investors can now access a broader spectrum of market opportunities, further enriching their investment strategies with this latest addition to BSE's suite of indices," BSE Index Services said in a statement.

The two indices, BSE 4-8-year G-Sec Index and BSE 8-13 year G-Sec index, are reconstituted monthly.

BSE 4-8-year G-Sec index and BSE 8-13-year G-Sec index seek to measure the performance of the top-three most liquid government securities with specific maturity buckets, with a minimum outstanding issuance exceeding Rs 7,500 crore.

India's second-largest stock exchange in the last month excluded Housing & Urban Development Corp., Piramal Pharma Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd. and Torrent Power Ltd. from the equity derivatives segment. The F&O contracts for these stocks will be discontinued from trading in the derivatives segment from May 4, 2026 and no new expiry month contract will be generated, the bourse informed trading members via a notice late Monday.

