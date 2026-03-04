US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Tick Higher After Two-Day Slump; Nasdaq Up Nearly 1%

The main US stock market indices pared some of the losses at open on Wednesday.

S&P 500 opened 0.23% or 15.48 points higher at 6,832.11, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.32% or 155.80 points at open, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 150 points and opened 0.66% higher.

The wall street had plunged deep into the red owing to the on-going US-Iran war, with Dow closing over 400 points lower on Tuesday.

However, Dow Jones slipped back to the lower side in the early trade itself.

As of 10:15 a.m. S&P 500 traded 0.44% higher at 6,847.68, Nasdaq traded nearly 1% or over 200 points higher at 22,724.55, while Dow Jones rose 0.31% to 48,651.52.

Rise in major AI-linked tech stocks like bellwether company Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc. aided Nasdaq's gains. Palantir tech rose over 3% to trade at $152, AMD traded 2.5% higher at $196, and Nvidia was trading 0.6% higher at $181.10.

Other tech stocks such as Amazon.com Inc., Tesla Inc., and Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. also rose. Amazon's stock jumped 3% to $215, Meta traded 2% higher at $667.36, and Tesla also rose 2% to trade at $400.

Shortly after the market opened, only two out of the 11 sectoral indices traded in the green while eight traded in the red and one traded flat. Consumer Discretionary and Information technology were the only gaining sectors.

Oil prices presented a split picture as global benchmark Brent crude traded 0.26% higher at $81.61 a barrel, whereas West Texas Intermediate slipped 0.12% to $74.46 a barrel.

Demand for safe-haven assets was steady amid geo-political uncertainty, as spot gold rose 1.4% to trade at $5,155.69 an ounce.

US spot dollar index weakened against global currencies and fell 0.1%. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1629, and Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 157.34 per dollar. The British pound was little changed at $1.3370.

Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, surged nearly 6% to $71,985.7

