DMart Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Avenue Supermarts, a retail company that owns and operates the popular DMart supermarket chain, will declare the results for the first quarter of FY27 this week.

Investors are closely tracking DMart operator Avenue Supermarts' Q1 FY27 results, which are expected to provide insights into the retailer's sales momentum, margins and demand trends.

Here's everything you need to know, including the Avenue Supermarts' Q1FY27 results date and time, earnings call schedule, dividend-related updates and other key details ahead of the announcement.

DMart Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated July 2, Avenue Supermarts' said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The filing did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

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DMart Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from June 15 until two trading days after the declaration of the Q1FY27 results.

DMart Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company has yet to declare the schedule for an earnings call to discuss the Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.

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DMart Q4FY26 Results

Avenue Supermarts reported an 18.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 17,683.86 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 14,871.86 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated net profit grew 19.2% YoY to Rs 656.42 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 550.79 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

ALSO READ: Avenue Supermarts Q4 Results: DMart Operator's Profit, Revenue Rises 19%, Margin Expands

DMart Share Price History.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts have declined 7.07% over the past five trading sessions. In the past month, the stock has slipped 1.77%, while it has gained 5.97% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 7.63%. However, it has declined 3.90% over the past one year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹4,949.50 on Sept. 4 and a 52-week low of ₹3,529 on Feb. 1.

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