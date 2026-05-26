Dividend Alert: AIA Engineering Announces Rs 16/Share Payout; Q4 Profit Jumps 38%

AIA Engineering Ltd. on Tuesday announced a dividend of Rs 16 per equity share for FY26, even as the company reported Q4FY26 earnings. The company's consolidated net profit rose 38% year-on-year to Rs 393.3 crore in Q4 as compared to Rs 285.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The revenue from operations increased 9.4% to Rs 1,266 crore from Rs 1,157 crore a year earlier.

The operating performance also strengthened. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 20.2% to Rs 362.4 crore, against Rs 301.5 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 28.6% from 26.1%.

Other income stood at Rs 132 crore, compared with Rs 92.2 crore last year.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 16 per share, or 800% on the face value of Rs 2 each. If approved by shareholders at the ensuing AGM, the dividend will be paid on or before Oct 14, 2026, subject to tax deduction.

The company reappointed Bhadresh Kantilal Shah as managing director for five years from October 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

AIA Engineering Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 38% at Rs 393.3 crore versus Rs 285.2 crore.

Revenue rises 9.4% at Rs 1,266 crore versus Rs 1,157 crore.

Ebitda 20.2% at Rs 362.4 crore versus Rs 301.5 crore.

Ebitda margin At 28.6% versus 26.1%.

To pay dividend of Rs 16 per share.

Other Income at Rs 132 crore versus Rs 92.2 crore.

Shares of AIA Engineering Ltd. rose as much as 5.57% on Tuesday with the stock closing at 4,065. It has risen 20.47% in the last 12 months and 1.18% year-to-date. Total traded volume at the market close stood at 0.03 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.41.

Track Q4 Results Live Updates Here

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