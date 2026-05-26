Monsoon Delayed? Kerala Awaits Onset Of Rainfall Season Despite IMD Projection

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon, which was expected to reach Kerala on May 26, is now likely to be delayed by a few days. Kerala, meanwhile, is still bracing for heavy rain, as the weather service has issued a "yellow alert" for the entire state until May 28.

The Andaman Sea and surrounding areas have been under the monsoon for the past few days, although it hasn't advanced very quickly. According to a report by The Indian Express, the IMD has ceased citing May 26 as the anticipated beginning date in its daily forecasts as a result.

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The department stated that the monsoon is now expected to reach Kerala between May 28 and June 3 in its most recent weekly report, which was released on May 21.

The weatherman said on Sunday that conditions are still favourable for the monsoon to spread over the next two to three days into the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the remaining portions of the Andaman Sea.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are already occurring in numerous regions of Kerala, despite the official monsoon beginning not having been announced yet.

In districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam, the IMD has issued yellow alerts. On Wednesday, the first three districts are anticipated to stay on high alert.

The IMD had already forecast on May 15 that the monsoon would arrive in Kerala ahead of its typical June 1 start date. With a four-day error margin, the department had projected May 26 as the most likely arrival date.

By May 16, the monsoon had moved earlier than typical into the Nicobar Islands and sections of the Andaman Sea. By May 23, it had expanded into more areas of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

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India receives more than 70% of its yearly rainfall between June and September, making the southwest monsoon crucial. This rainy season is crucial for farmers, reservoirs, and water supply.

However, the IMD has already cautioned that because of the emerging El Niño conditions across the Pacific Ocean, the total rainfall throughout the 2026 monsoon season may continue to be below average. El Niño can decrease rainfall in India and frequently alters weather patterns.

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