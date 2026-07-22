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DB Corp, Oberoi Realty, Pidilite, Oriental Hotels, ICRA Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of several companies including D. B. Corp Ltd. and Oberoi Realty Ltd. will trade ex-dividend on July 23, marking the last day for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for dividends.

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DB Corp, Oberoi Realty, Pidilite, Oriental Hotels, ICRA Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: AI Generated

Shares of D. B. Corp Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Oriental Hotels Ltd., Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
ABM Knowledgeware LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.250023 Jul 2026
Afcons Infrastructure LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000023 Jul 2026
Banswara Syntex Ltd-$Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000023 Jul 2026
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd-$Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.000023 Jul 2026
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.150023 Jul 2026
D. B. Corp LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 5.000023 Jul 2026
Esab India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 25.000023 Jul 2026
ICRA LtdSpecial Dividend - Rs. - 35.000023 Jul 2026
ICRA LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 70.000023 Jul 2026
Mangalam Worldwide LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.300023 Jul 2026
Oberoi Realty LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 2.000023 Jul 2026
Oriental Hotels LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.650023 Jul 2026
Paushak LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.500023 Jul 2026
Pidilite Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 11.500023 Jul 2026
Precision Camshafts LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000023 Jul 2026
Sudeep Pharma LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500023 Jul 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 23 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 22 will be the beneficiaries as it is Friday and markets are closed on the weekends.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy: Meesho, HFCL, Manappuram Finance And More | July 22, 2026

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