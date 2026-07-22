DB Corp, Oberoi Realty, Pidilite, Oriental Hotels, ICRA Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of D. B. Corp Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Oriental Hotels Ltd., Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Security Name Purpose Record Date ABM Knowledgeware Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 23 Jul 2026 Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 23 Jul 2026 Banswara Syntex Ltd-$ Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 23 Jul 2026 Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd-$ Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 23 Jul 2026 Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500 23 Jul 2026 D. B. Corp Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 23 Jul 2026 Esab India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000 23 Jul 2026 ICRA Ltd Special Dividend - Rs. - 35.0000 23 Jul 2026 ICRA Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 70.0000 23 Jul 2026 Mangalam Worldwide Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000 23 Jul 2026 Oberoi Realty Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 23 Jul 2026 Oriental Hotels Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6500 23 Jul 2026 Paushak Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 23 Jul 2026 Pidilite Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.5000 23 Jul 2026 Precision Camshafts Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 23 Jul 2026 Sudeep Pharma Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 23 Jul 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 23 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 22 will be the beneficiaries as it is Friday and markets are closed on the weekends.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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