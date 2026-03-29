Corporate Actions This Week: TVS Motor Company, IREDA & More To Trade Ex-Dividend | Full List

TVS Motor Company Ltd., Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., CRISIL Ltd. and Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. are among the many companies that have record and ex dates for corporate actions lined up this week. Gujarat Cotex Ltd. will also engage in rights issue for equity shares.

Several listed companies have announced dividend payouts, bonus issues and stock splits that investors can benefit from.

Dividends

TVS Motor Company Ltd., will trade ex-dividend and mark the record date has approved an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share on Monday, Jan. 30.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd., Chennai Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., CRISIL Ltd., Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., and TVS Holdings Ltd. will trade ex-interim dividend on Wednesday, March 25.

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Aster DM Healthcare will trade ex-interim dividend for Rs 3 per share, Chennai Petroleum Corp. will trade ex-interim dividend Rs 8 per share, IREDA will trade ex-interim dividend for Rs 0.6 per share, CRISIL will trade final dividend for Rs 28 per share, Sundaram-Clayton will trade ex-interim dividend for Rs 4.5 per share and TVS Holdings will trade interim diviend for Rs 86 per share.

Bonus Issue

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.,and Triton Valves Ltd., will trade ex-bonus for the ratios 1:1 and 3:1 respectively on Tuesday, March 24. B2B Software Technologies Ltd., and R&B Denims Ltd. will trade ex-bonus on Thursday, April 2.In both cases, one free equity share will be given for every two held as on the record date, effectively doubling the number of shares held by existing investors without altering overall market value.

Stock Splits

On Thursday, April 2, R&B Denims Ltd. will trade ex-stock split in the ratio of 2:1. That means one equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be subdivided into two shares of Rs 5.

Stock splits typically enhances liquidity and encourages broader investor participation.

Investors should be watching these dates closely, as such actions often influence near-term stock sentiment and trading activity

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