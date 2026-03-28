Rentomojo IPO: Rental Platform Plans To Raise Rs 150 Crore Via Fresh Issue

Rentomojo Ltd., an online rental and subscription platform for home furniture and appliances, applied for an initial public offering to raise up to Rs 150 crore via a fresh issue while existing investors will sell shares through an offer for sale.

Promoter Geetansh Bamania is among the selling shareholders. Others include alternative investment manager ValueQuest, Edelweiss, Japan's GMO Payment Gateway Inc., domestic venture capital firms Chiratae Ventures and Madison India Capital, and California-based PE company Accel.

Rentomojo operates a technology-driven, full-stack direct-to-consumer online rental and subscription platform for furniture and home appliances in India. It is the largest online rental and subscription platform, and a market leader with an estimated 47% share in the organised home furniture and appliances rental segment (excluding water purifiers) based on subscription revenue in fiscal 2025, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

The Bengaluru-based company has proposed to utilise Rs 70 crore from the net proceeds from the fresh issue to repay debt. As of Jan. 31, 2026, the total outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 179.6 crore on a consolidated basis.

Moreover, Rs 42.5 crore will be used for payment of lease rentals or licence fees for its warehouses and experience stores.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 177 crore for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2025, while restated profit after tax was Rs 61.38 crore.

After approval from SEBI, the company will announce its IPO dates, price band and other details. The stock will list on the NSE and BSE.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., and IIFL Capital Services Ltd. are the book running lead managers to the issue.

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