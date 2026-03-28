Stock Market Holidays Next Week: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed For 3 Days, Check Full List

The stock market will remain closed for three days next week, including one public holiday and regular weekend closures.

As per the holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the bourse will remain closed for Mahavir Jayanti on Tuesday, Mar. 31.

On these three days, trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, along with electronic gold receipts (EGR) will remain suspended.

Apart from Mar. 31, the stock market will remain closed on Apr. 4 and Apr. 5.

Also Read | Bank Holidays Next Week: Ahead Of Busy Month, Five Holidays Listed From March 31 To April 5

Stock Market Holidays In 2026

Apart from the Saturdays and Sundays, the holiday calendar for the stock market in India this year includes a total of 16 trading holidays, as per the official calendar of the NSE.

Here's the complete list of upcoming market holidays for this year:

Mar. 31: Shri Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday)

Apr. 3: Good Friday (Friday)

Apr. 14: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (Tuesday)

May 1: Maharashtra Day (Friday)

May 28: Bakri Id (Thursday)

Jun. 26: Muharram (Friday)

Sep. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

The stock market is set to remain open for a special session on Sunday, Nov. 8. On this day, a special 'Muhurat Trading' session will take place to mark Diwali Laxmi Pujan. Timings for the muhurat trading session will be notified by the BSE and NSE separately ahead of Diwali.

Also Read: Stock Market Crash Today: Three Reasons Why Nifty, Sensex Are Down

Regular Stock Market Operations

Trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week, other than Saturdays and Sundays, as well as the holidays declared by the Exchange in advance. Market timings of the equities segment are given below:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.

Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.

[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.