Coforge Q1 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Coforge Ltd. will announce the results for the first quarter of FY27 in the last week of July. Formerly known as NIIT Technologies, it provides consulting, software engineering, and AI-led enterprise solutions, primarily focusing on the banking, financial services (BFSI), insurance, travel, and healthcare industries. Here's everything you need to know about Coforge's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Coforge Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated June 4, Coforge said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 27 to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The filing did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

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Coforge Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives from July 1 till 48 hours after the declaration of Q1FY27 results.

Coforge Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company has tentatively scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on July 28 at 8:15 a.m. to discuss its Q1FY27 results.

Coforge Q4 Results

Coforge reported an impressive financial performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as its consolidated net profit more than doubled year-on-year (YoY). The company posted earnings of Rs 612.3 crore, up 134.4% YoY from Rs 261.2 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue for the quarter climbed 30% YoY to Rs 4,450.4 crore in Q4FY26, compared with Rs 3,422.2 crore in the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

Coforge Share Price History

Shares of Coforge have fallen 1.76% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has grown 22.24%, and in the past six months, it has plunged 27.77%. On a year-to-date basis, Coforge share price has declined 13.72%. Over the past year, it has decreased 19.10%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,994 apiece on the NSE on July 8, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,008.1 apiece on March 17, 2026.

At 1 p.m. on Friday, Coforge shares were trading 0.54% lower At Rs 1,428.70 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.22% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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