CMR Green Technologies IPO Day 3: Check Subscription Status, Key Details, GMP, And More

CMR Green Technologies, a non-ferrous metal recycler launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, June 3. The IPO bidding will close on June 5, with shares offered in a price band of Rs 182-192 per equity share.

According to the circular uploaded on the BSE, the company allotted 98.14 lakh equity shares to 18 funds at Rs 192 per share, the upper end of the IPO price band. Domestic mutual funds accounted for the largest share of the anchor book, receiving 61.31 lakh shares, or 62.47% of the anchor allocation, through 10 schemes of seven fund houses.

The proposed IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 3.28 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor selling shareholder.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 78 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The company has also reserved shares worth Rs 2.5 crore for employees, who will be offered a discount on the issue price. The IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the offer for qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15% for non-institutional investors, and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

This marks the second attempt by CMR Green Technologies to tap the capital markets after it shelved its 2021 IPO plan despite receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

CMR Green Technologies will list on the NSE and BSE on June 10.

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CMR Green Technologies IPO Day Three Subscription Status

The CMR Green Technologies IPO has been booked 13.58 times as of 10:25 am.

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 3.71 times

Non Institutional Investors: 35.96 times

Retail Individual Investors: 9.70 times

Employee Reserved: 7.69 times

CMR Green Technologies IPO Day Two Subscription Status

The initial public offering of CMR Green Technologies Ltd, a non-ferrous metal recycler, was overall subscribed 9.59 times on the second day of bidding on Thursday. The Rs 631-crore IPO received bids for 22,10,69,862 shares against 2,30,43,930 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 21.80 times. The retail portion of the IPO fetched a subscription of 7.91 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was booked 3.45 times.

IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for CMR Green Technologies IPO is Rs 70 updated as of June 5, 2026, 10:00 am. With a price band of Rs 192, the estimated listing price is Rs 262, indicating a potential gain/loss per share of 36.46%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

CMR Green Technologies Financials

The IPO is structured solely as an OFS worth Rs 630.88 crore, with existing shareholders offloading their stakes. As a result, the company will not receive any funds from the issue. With no fresh capital being raised, the firm's key objective is to obtain a stock market listing and the benefits that come with it.

About The Company

Faridabad-based CMR Green Technologies processes and manufactures aluminium alloys (ingot and liquid), zinc alloys and furnace-ready scrap of stainless steel, copper, brass, lead and magnesium, among others.

The company operates 13 recycling facilities across India and has built a procurement network spanning domestic markets as well as Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas. Its customer base primarily comprises automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-I suppliers.

Its clients include Honda Cars India, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield Motors, Endurance Technologies, Rockman Industries, and Craftsman Automation.

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