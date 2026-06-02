CMR Green Technologies IPO: What Grey Market Hints About Listing Gains Ahead of June 3 Launch

The initial public offering (IPO) of CMR Green Technologies is set to launch tomorrow, on June 3, 2026. Ahead of the IPO launch, investors are closely watching the grey market premium (GMP) trend to gauge market sentiment towards the mainboard issue.

The issue worth Rs 631 will remain open for subscription till June 5. Here's a look at the latest GMP and other key details about the IPO.

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP:

The latest GMP for CMR Green Technologies IPO stood at Rs 49 on June 2. With a price band of Rs 192, the estimated listing price is around Rs 241 (upper cap + GMP). This suggests an expected gain of about 25.52% per share for investors.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.

ALSO READ: SpaceX Said To Cut IPO Value Goal To At Least $1.8 Trillion

CMR Green Technologies IPO Details:

CMR Green Technologies IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 630.88 crore. The issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.29 crore shares. The price band for this IPO has been set at Rs 182 to Rs 192 per share.

Retail investors can apply for at least a single lot size of 78 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,976 (at the upper price end). For small Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), the bid size is 14 lots (1,092 shares), translating to a minimum investment of Rs 2,09,664. For big NIIs, the application size is 67 lots, costing Rs 10.03 lakh.

The allotment of shares for successful bidders is expected on June 8, while the tentative listing date on NSE and BSE is June 10.

Equirus Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of this issue.

CMR Green Technologies Business:

Incorporated in 2006, CMR Green Technologies Ltd. is a non-ferrous metal recycler in the secondary aluminium market. The company manufactures recycled aluminium alloys, zinc alloy ingots, and segregated furnace-ready scrap of stainless steel, copper, brass, zinc, lead and magnesium, among other things.

For the year ended March 2025, CMR Green Technologies reported total income of Rs 6,697 crore, compared to Rs 5,968 crore in the previous year. Profit after tax stood at Rs 155 crore, improving sharply from a loss of Rs 839 crore in 2024. EBITA also turned positive at Rs 329 crore, compared to a negative Rs 706 crore a year earlier.

ALSO READ: Upcoming IPOs: CMR Green Tech, Hexagon Nutrition Mainboard Issues Set To Launch This Week

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.