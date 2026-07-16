CEAT Q1 Results: Tyremaker Stays Barely Profitable Even As Revenue Climbs 22%

CEAT Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 sank 96.4% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The tyremaker posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 4 crore, as against Rs 112 crore in the year-ago period. Notably, revenue from operations surged 22.4% to Rs 4,318 crore from Rs 3,529 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation declined 5.7% to Rs 365 crore from Rs 387 crore, while Ebitda margin shrunk by 250 basis points to 8.5% from 11% in the corresponding period of last year.

The company has informed that it plans to invest Rs 1,205 crore to expand capacity at its Nagpur plant and add capacity of 53,000 tyres per day.

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CEAT Q1FY27 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit at Rs 4 crore versus Rs 112 crore

Revenue up 22.4% to Rs 4,318 crore from Rs 3,529 crore

Ebitda down 5.7% to Rs 365 crore from Rs 387 crore

Margin down 250 basis points to 8.5% from 11%

Additional updates:

Plans to invest Rs 1,205 crore to expand capacity at its Nagpur plant

To add capacity of 53,000 tyres per day at the Nagpur unit

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CEAT Share Price

CEAT's stock closed 1.07% higher at Rs 3,829.60 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.02% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Thursday.

The shares have risen 0.45% year-to-date, but fallen 1.2% in the last 12 months.

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