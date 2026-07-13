Buy, Sell Or Hold: Swiggy, MTar Tech, Vishal Mega Mart, Zensar Tech, SBI Cards, Kfin Tech — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.? Should you hold shares of MTAR Technologies Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Zensar Technologies Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Swiggy Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in, Somil Mehta, Head Alternate Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, and Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd., and Somil Mehta, Head Alternate Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

MTAR Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 7,150.00)

Tapan: Hold

Stock has gone up a lot.

Revenue growth maybe estimated 25% in the next two years.

Defence orders are going up.

Only risk is customer concentration and working capital intensity.

Hold for long term 2-3 years.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. (CMP: Rs 118.60)

Somil: Hold

Triangle pattern forming on daily charts.

Target price can be Rs 130-135 in the next one-two qiarters.

Keep strict stop on Rs 110-108 levels.

Swiggy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 272.99)

Deven: Hold

Overall structure is weak but stock has crossed resistance of Rs 270.

Hold with stop loss of Rs 260.

Stock has witnessed profit booking on Friday.

Can exit at Rs 350 levels.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 611.50)

Tapan: Sell

Stock has been an underperformer.

Too much competition in credit card business.

Company is not doing so great. Not bullish on this stock.

Zensar Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 508.20)

Deven: Hold

Stock has moved upwards.

There is small resistance around Rs 520

Rs 434 will be trailing stop loss.

One can even book profits at around Rs 590.

Insolation Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 125.20)

Tapan: Wait and watch

Solar demand is accelerating but unclear if company is able to maintain margins.

Module capacity is increasing but raw materials prices are volatile.

Order book is visible but will wait for sometime.

Kfin Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 904.40)

Somil: Wait and watch

Positive view on short-term on charts.

However, wait and watch for medium term.

Breakout above Rs 970.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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