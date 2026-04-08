Buy, Sell Or Hold: IOC, IndiGo, GE Shipping, Gail, Sagility, MTAR Tech, Laurus Labs, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you hold shares of Gail (India) Ltd.?

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking and Mahesh Ojha, VP Research , Business Development, KC Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (CMP: Rs 143.88)

Mahesh: Hold

From crude prospective, can hold stock for long term.

Positive sign for OMC companies as stocks.

Can expect a rebound from current levels.

IOC stock can achieve levels of Rs 160-165.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) (CMP: Rs 4,683.10)

Ajit: Hold for long position

Stock has retraced considerably.

Need to see if the current levels are sustainable.

For shorter duration, stock is still below major averages.

Stock might witness pressure Rs 4,900-5,000.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 471)

Ajit: Hold

After around 50% correction from record highs, volumes have dried.

Attempt of recovery seen in the stock.

Continue to hold. Reduce position at around Rs 550.

Rs 430 will continue to be key support.

MTAR Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,013.20)

Mahesh: Wait and watch

Stock has done a lot from a very lower side

Cooldown nearby Rs 3,400-3,500 could be advisable.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. (Rs 1,390.20)

Mahesh: Hold

Can hold the stock with a stop loss of Rs 1,300.

For profit booking, levels of Rs 1500-1550.

Gail (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 153.59)

Mahesh: Hold

If view is for short-term, the can book partial profits.

For long term, can hold the stock.

Price of Rs 165 could be achieved for medium term.

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Rapid Fire With Ajit Mishra and Mahesh Ojha

Devyani International Ltd.- Hold

Laurus Labs Ltd.- Hold

Vodafone Idea Ltd - Hold

Sagility Ltd. - Add

Time Technoplast Ltd. - Hold

Force Motors Ltd. - Hold

United Spirits Ltd. - Hold

Trident Ltd. - Hold but review around Rs 30

ITC Ltd. - Hold

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. - Hold

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. - Hold, maintain stop loss at Rs 360, review around Rs 420-425

Coal India Ltd. - Wait and watch

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. - Hold

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. - Hold

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. - Hold

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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