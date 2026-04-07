Buy, Sell Or Hold: Brainbees Solutions, Ola Electric, Inox Wind, Hindustan Zinc, Paradeep Phosphates — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL)

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd. and Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd. (Firstcry) (CMP: Rs 244.33)

Swati: Wait and then add

Entry not recommended at the current market price.

Wait for more time to see any correction.

Add on quantity at Rs 240 on dips.

Aastha: Don't add at CMP

Stock has shown positive momentum.

Don't enter at current market price.

Valuations are higher for Brainbees

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. (CMP: Rs 29.18)

Aastha: Sell

Ola Electric launching the Gen 3 scooter and new roadster.

Stock prices won't be affected even during launches during festivals.

Wait if stock has been brought at higher point and keep exiting at every higher level.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. (CMP: Rs 533.45)

Swati: Hold

Positive on this stock.

Stock has given Pennant pattern in the last year.

Seen a very strong momentum rally on higher side.

Valuations very attractive for long positions at current market price.

Target price: Rs 670-700.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 97.07)

Aastha: Hold

Stock will be in a sweet spot as govt is focusing on green energy.

Stay invested for longer term.

Stock can be volatile for short-term.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. (CMP: Rs 115.00)

Swati: Hold

Positive view on stock as it has seen price correction in last few months.

Stock has upside resistance at Rs 118, can expect smooth upside rally.

Hold for long positions with a stop loss of Rs 105 on the downside.

Inox Wind Ltd. (CMP: Rs 80.90)

Swati: Hold for long term

Stock is under the formation of the positive divergence.

Stock is under consolidation phase.

Stock has potential to reach Rs 90 levels.

Aastha: Don't add at CMP

Profitability should show some kind of increase.

Not profitable for entering at current market price.

Can add at lower levels of Rs 70-72.



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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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