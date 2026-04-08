Buy, Sell Or Hold: Samvardhana Motherson, IRFC, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra And Yes Bank — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Samvardhana Motherson Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Yes Bank Ltd. at an attractive price?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd. and Avinash Gorakshakar, founder of Avinashmentor.com, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Samvardhana Motherson (CMP: Rs 108.44)

Gorakshakar: Buy

Could add a little more.

Well established vendor to global and local original equipment manufacturers.

Demand continues to be robust but margin pressures could come in.

Volume growth continues to be good.

Can add gradually and hold for 12 to 15 months.

Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs 5,051)

Gorakshakar: Buy On Dips

Stock outperformed.

Two-wheeler markets should continue to do well.

Two-wheeler sales go up when crude price increases.

Even rural market would grow.

One can look at buying on every decline in SIP fashion.

Yes Bank (CMP: Rs 18.13)

Gorakshakar: Avoid

Don't buy the stock.

Stock is avoidable at present.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (CMP: Rs 92.93)

Upadhyay: Hold

Hold the counter.

Mantain stoploss of Rs 88.

UNO Minda (CMP: Rs 1,021.40)

Gorakshakar: Buy

A good pick for the sector.

Can add gradually.

Mahindra & Mahindra (CMP: Rs 3,006.60 )

Upadhyay: Buy

Can do an SIP every month with this stock.

One can buy in a staggered manner.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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