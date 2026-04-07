Stock Market News Today Updates: GIFT Nifty Extends Decline, Hints At Negative Open; Brent Crude Rises To $110 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 22,886.50. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks closed higher. The BSE Sensex closed 787 points or 1.07% higher at 74,106.85 and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 255 points or 1.12% to settle at 22,968.25.

Meanwhile, Oil was little changed as the US President Donald Trump stepped up threats against key Iranian infrastructure ahead of a Tuesday deadline. Brent traded near $110 a barrel after rising 0.7% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate hovered around $113 a barrel after closing at its highest level since June 2022. Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets moved higher on Tuesday. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.4% in early trade, while South Korea's Kospi gained 1.5% and the Kosdaq added 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.35% and the Topix rose 0.62%. Hong Kong markets remained closed for the Easter holiday.