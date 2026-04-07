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Stock Market News Today Updates: GIFT Nifty Extends Decline, Hints At Negative Open; Brent Crude Rises To $110 A Barrel

The GIFT Nifty traded at 22,886.50, compared to Monday's index close of 22,968.25.

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Stock Market News Today Updates: GIFT Nifty Extends Decline, Hints At Negative Open; Brent Crude Rises To $110 A Barrel
17 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 22,886.50. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks closed higher. The BSE Sensex closed 787 points or 1.07% higher at 74,106.85 and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 255 points or 1.12% to settle at 22,968.25.

Meanwhile, Oil was little changed as the US President Donald Trump stepped up threats against key Iranian infrastructure ahead of a Tuesday deadline. Brent traded near $110 a barrel after rising 0.7% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate hovered around $113 a barrel after closing at its highest level since June 2022. Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets moved higher on Tuesday. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.4% in early trade, while South Korea's Kospi gained 1.5% and the Kosdaq added 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.35% and the Topix rose 0.62%. Hong Kong markets remained closed for the Easter holiday.

Apr 07, 2026 07:38 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Extends Decline, Signals Negative Open

GIFT Nifty traded at 22,886.50, below Monday’s Nifty close of 22,968.25. The move pointed to a negative start for the market.

Apr 07, 2026 07:33 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Jefferies Cuts Travel Stock Targets On Middle East Disruption

  • Jefferies said it has revised estimates for travel companies to factor in the impact of disruption linked to the Middle East, including softer international traffic, higher fuel costs and weaker inbound tourism.
  • The brokerage said airlines are the most exposed as capacity cuts linked to the region and fare increases may pressure load factors. It added that airports face traffic and spending headwinds, while hotels may see some pressure from weaker foreign tourist arrivals, partly offset by domestic demand.
  • Jefferies maintained Buy on IndiGo, Indian Hotels, ITC Hotels, Chalet and GMR Airports, but cut target prices for IndiGo to Rs 5,500 from Rs 6,140, Indian Hotels to Rs 800 from Rs 900, ITC Hotels to Rs 210 from Rs 250 and Chalet to Rs 910 from Rs 1,075. It kept GMR Airports at Buy with a target price of Rs 125.
Apr 07, 2026 07:27 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Markets Seen Range-Bound At Open Amid Iran Risks And Firm Oil

  • Opening cues point to a range-bound start as Donald Trump reiterated the need for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen and stepped up threats against Iran.
  • Major asset classes traded in a narrow range, while Asian markets opened with minor gains. South Korean markets rose, helped by Samsung earnings.
  • Risk-off sentiment remains in place, global bond yields are firm and Brent crude stays elevated. FII short positions stood at 82% against 83%, while foreign investors remained sellers in the cash market for a 24th straight day.
Apr 07, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight On Jubilant FoodWorks With Rs 693 Target

  • Morgan Stanley has maintained its Overweight rating on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 693.
  • The brokerage said Q4FY26 was a big miss.
  • It said like-for-like growth came in at 0.2%, against its estimate of 4%.

Apr 07, 2026 07:16 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Macquarie Maintains Underperform On Jubilant FoodWorks With Rs 460 Target

  • Macquarie has maintained its Underperform rating on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 460.
  • The brokerage said the pre-Q4 update points to weak India performance and stronger international business. It expects India margins to come under pressure due to weaker like-for-like growth.
  • Macquarie said healthy like-for-like growth in Turkey is encouraging, but remains concerned about weakness in India despite support from the T20 Cricket World Cup. It also said the company has limited room to raise delivery contribution from current levels and faces a difficult base for growth.
Apr 07, 2026 07:12 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight On Godrej Consumer With Rs 1,159 Target

  • Morgan Stanley has maintained its Equal-weight rating on Godrej Consumer and set a target price of Rs 1,159.
  • The brokerage said the company’s Q4 performance was broadly in line.
  • It said India saw broad-based growth, competitive intensity in Indonesia has likely peaked, and Godrej Africa, USA and Middle East posted consistent double-digit growth.
Apr 07, 2026 07:09 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Macquarie Maintains Outperform On Godrej Consumer With Rs 1,340 Target

  • Macquarie has maintained its Outperform rating on Godrej Consumer and kept the target price at Rs 1,340.
  • The brokerage said the pre-Q4 update was mixed, with India performance remaining healthy and international business staying weak.
  • It said weaker-than-expected international performance may weigh on near-term results, though the company is still expected to remain broadly in line with its original FY27 bottom-line plans even at current cost levels.
Apr 07, 2026 07:00 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Gallant Ispat, Godrej Consumer And Shyam Metaliks In Focus On Business Updates

  • Gallant Ispat, Godrej Consumer Products, Shyam Metaliks, CreditAccess Grameen, Fino Payments Bank and PC Jeweller are on the watchlist after their latest business updates. ONGC and Oil India are also in focus as Brent crude remains elevated, while IRFC, Titagarh Rail, Deep Industries, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Tube Investments of India and ACME Solar are in focus on company-specific developments.

  • Jubilant FoodWorks and Gujarat Pipavav are on the downside watchlist after their updates, while Kolte-Patil is in focus after a tax notice. Pace Digitek and Glottis are also on the watchlist due to share lock-in expiry.

  • Among Q4 business updates, Gallant Ispat, Shyam Metaliks, PC Jeweller and Fino Payments Bank were marked strong. CreditAccess Grameen and Godrej Consumer were seen as mixed, while Jubilant FoodWorks and Gujarat Pipavav were marked weak.

Apr 07, 2026 06:48 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Slightly Above Previous Nifty Close

GIFT Nifty traded at 22,975, compared with the previous Nifty close of 22,968.25.

Apr 07, 2026 06:47 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Oil Holds Near Recent Highs; Brent Trades Around $110

  • Oil was little changed as Donald Trump stepped up threats against key Iranian infrastructure ahead of a Tuesday deadline.
  • Brent traded near $110 a barrel after rising 0.7% in the previous session.
  • West Texas Intermediate hovered around $113 a barrel after closing at its highest level since June 2022.
Apr 07, 2026 06:43 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Asia-Pacific Markets Rise; Kospi And ASX Lead Gains

  • Asia-Pacific markets moved higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street as traders continued to assess developments linked to the Iran war.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.4% in early trade, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.5% and the Kosdaq added 0.5%.
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.35% and the Topix rose 0.62%. Hong Kong markets remained closed for the Easter holiday.

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