Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hitachi Energy, Union Bank, Aarti Pharmalabs, Coal India, Petronet, Balaji Amines — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Hitachi Energy India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Union Bank of India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Balaji Amines Ltd.
Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang and Sameer Dalal Natverlal & sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Hitachi Energy India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 36,384)
Swati: Hold
- Stock has very cluster support at Rs 34,000.
- Bounce-back can be expected which will take stock towards Rs 35,000.
- Hold for long position with a stop loss of Rs 34,300.
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. (CMP: Rs 703.00)
Swati: Hold
- Long term view is positive but short-term is cautious.
- Counter is facing very strong resistance nearby Rs 758 levels.
- For one to two years duration, stock can go to Rs 840 levels.
- Can hold with a stop loss of Rs 670 which are previous swing lows.
Union Bank of India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 166.90)
Swati: Hold
- Counter has given inverse head and shoulder pattern breakout.
- Stock will see as strong momentum rally.
- Rs 300 levels can also be seen in this counter.
- Hold for long position with patience.
ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: CEAT, IEX, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, NCC, Belrise, NTPC Green, And More — Ask Profit
Bank of Maharashtra (CMP: Rs 80.11)
Sameer: Hold
- Company's Q4 performance was exceptional.
- Little to capture on valuations.
- For long-term, you will get good returns.
- For short-term, can book profit and invest where returns will be more.
Balaji Amines Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,885.00)
Sameer: Wait and Watch
- Long-term perspective looks good.
- Sector has a lot of potential
- Let stock correct itself first.
- Buy at Rs 1,600 but not before that.
Rapid Fire With Swati Hotkar and Sameer Dalal
- Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd. - Avoid
- United Breweries Ltd. - Hold
- Tata Power Company Ltd. - Hold
- CE Info Systems Ltd. - Hold
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Book partial profit at CMP
- NTPC Ltd. - Hold at CMP
- Petronet LNG Ltd. - Hold
- Coal India Ltd. - Hold
- HDFC Bank Ltd. - Buy
- Redington Ltd. - Hold
- Coforge Ltd. - Hold from swing trade perspective.
- Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww) - Sell
- National Securities Depository Ltd. - Hold
- Lupin Ltd. - Hold
- Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd. - Sell
- Varun Beverages Ltd. - Buy
- National Aluminium Co Ltd. - Hold
- Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Hold
- Transrail Lighting Ltd. - Hold with patience
- Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. - Hold
- BEML Ltd. - Hold
- Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. - Buy
- Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. - Hold
ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Suzlon Energy, Power Grid, Samvardhana Motherson, Coforge, And NBCC — Ask Profit
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.