Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hitachi Energy, Union Bank, Aarti Pharmalabs, Coal India, Petronet, Balaji Amines — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Hitachi Energy India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Union Bank of India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Balaji Amines Ltd.

Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang and Sameer Dalal Natverlal & sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 36,384)

Swati: Hold

Stock has very cluster support at Rs 34,000.

Bounce-back can be expected which will take stock towards Rs 35,000.

Hold for long position with a stop loss of Rs 34,300.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. (CMP: Rs 703.00)

Swati: Hold

Long term view is positive but short-term is cautious.

Counter is facing very strong resistance nearby Rs 758 levels.

For one to two years duration, stock can go to Rs 840 levels.

Can hold with a stop loss of Rs 670 which are previous swing lows.

Union Bank of India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 166.90)

Swati: Hold

Counter has given inverse head and shoulder pattern breakout.

Stock will see as strong momentum rally.

Rs 300 levels can also be seen in this counter.

Hold for long position with patience.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: CEAT, IEX, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, NCC, Belrise, NTPC Green, And More — Ask Profit

Bank of Maharashtra (CMP: Rs 80.11)

Sameer: Hold

Company's Q4 performance was exceptional.

Little to capture on valuations.

For long-term, you will get good returns.

For short-term, can book profit and invest where returns will be more.

Balaji Amines Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,885.00)

Sameer: Wait and Watch

Long-term perspective looks good.

Sector has a lot of potential

Let stock correct itself first.

Buy at Rs 1,600 but not before that.

Rapid Fire With Swati Hotkar and Sameer Dalal

Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd. - Avoid

United Breweries Ltd. - Hold

Tata Power Company Ltd. - Hold

CE Info Systems Ltd. - Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Book partial profit at CMP

NTPC Ltd. - Hold at CMP

Petronet LNG Ltd. - Hold

Coal India Ltd. - Hold

HDFC Bank Ltd. - Buy

Redington Ltd. - Hold

Coforge Ltd. - Hold from swing trade perspective.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww) - Sell

National Securities Depository Ltd. - Hold

Lupin Ltd. - Hold

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd. - Sell

Varun Beverages Ltd. - Buy

National Aluminium Co Ltd. - Hold

Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Hold

Transrail Lighting Ltd. - Hold with patience

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. - Hold

BEML Ltd. - Hold

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. - Buy

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. - Hold

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Suzlon Energy, Power Grid, Samvardhana Motherson, Coforge, And NBCC — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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