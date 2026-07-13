Buy, Sell Or Hold: BEL, Wipro, SBI, Ashok Leyland, And Dixon Tech — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy State Bank of India Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Wipro Ltd.?

Ruchit Jain, Vice President of Equity Technical Research at Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. and Lancelot D'Cunha, chief information officer of ValueX Wealth Connect LLP provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 414.85)

Jain: Hold

Near term trend is still sideways.

Seen good consolidation.

Stock close to support of Rs 400.

Downside looks limited.

Keep stoploss below Rs 395 and hold.

Ashok Leyland (CMP: Rs 157.49)

Jain: Sell

Rangebound stock.

Hold exiting positions.

Don't advise buying.

State Bank Of India (CMP: Rs 1,036)

D'Cunha: Buy

Valuations are fairly reasonable compared to peers.

One can look at accumulating as a part of the PSU space.

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Wipro (CMP: Rs 175.46)

D'Cunha: Sell

Don't average down.

Better to exit.

Dixon Technologies (India) (CMP: Rs 13,421)

D'Cunha: Buy On Dips

Trading at 57 times earnings.

Relatively at the higher side.

Growth is assured.

New addition will add to revenues and earnings.

Wait for a lower price to buy this stock.

Shakti Pumps (CMP: Rs 579.25)

D'Cunha: Buy

Can look at entering.

From a one to two year perspective.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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