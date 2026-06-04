Brigade Hotel Ventures Gets 'Buy' As IDBI Capital Initiates Coverage, Sees 41% Upside — Check Target Price

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IDBI Capital Report

The brokerage firm IDBI Capital has initiated coverage on Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. with a Buy rating and setting a target price of Rs 86, valuing it at 14x EV/Ebitda on FY28E.

Brigade Hotel Ventures has a portfolio of nine operating hotels with 1,604 keys at the end of FY26. The brokerage is optimistic on the company considering-

its strong foothold in key Southern markets; active asset management, which will drive operational efficiencies; strong parentage of Brigade Group; aggressive expansion plan in high growth markets; and lucrative valuation at current level.

PL Capital forecasts net sales/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 22.8%/28.3% over FY26-28E and we believe the long-term growth is more promising given majority of the new assets (commanding higher ADR and operating margin) would be operational by end of FY30E.

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Idbi Captial Brigade Hotels.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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