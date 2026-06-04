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Brigade Hotel Ventures Gets 'Buy' As IDBI Capital Initiates Coverage, Sees 41% Upside — Check Target Price

PL Capital forecasts net sales/Ebitda CAGR of 22.8%/28.3% over FY26-28E and believes Brigade Hotel's long-term growth is more promising given majority of the new assets would be operational by end of FY30E.

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Brigade Hotel Ventures Gets 'Buy' As IDBI Capital Initiates Coverage, Sees 41% Upside — Check Target Price
Brigade Hotel is a subsidiary of Brigade Enterprise, which is one of the leading real estate developers in India.
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Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

IDBI Capital Report

The brokerage firm IDBI Capital has initiated coverage on Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. with a Buy rating and setting a target price of Rs 86, valuing it at 14x EV/Ebitda on FY28E.

Brigade Hotel Ventures has a portfolio of nine operating hotels with 1,604 keys at the end of FY26. The brokerage is optimistic on the company considering-

  1. its strong foothold in key Southern markets;
  2. active asset management, which will drive operational efficiencies;
  3. strong parentage of Brigade Group;
  4. aggressive expansion plan in high growth markets; and
  5. lucrative valuation at current level.

PL Capital forecasts net sales/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 22.8%/28.3% over FY26-28E and we believe the long-term growth is more promising given majority of the new assets (commanding higher ADR and operating margin) would be operational by end of FY30E.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Idbi Captial Brigade Hotels.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: LTIMindtree Shares in Focus: PL Capital Sees Limited Upside, Maintains 'Hold' — Check Target Price

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