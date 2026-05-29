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BEML Shares Tumble Over 7% After Q4 Net Profit Falls 37% Even As Revenue Soars

BEML share prices dropped 8.32% to Rs 113 apiece after Q4 results.

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BEML Shares Tumble Over 7% After Q4 Net Profit Falls 37% Even As Revenue Soars

Shares of BEML fell over 7% on Friday, May 29 after the declaration of fourth quarter results for fiscal 2025-26. The PSU's net profit dropped 37.5% to Rs 180 crore from Rs 288 crore in the corresponding period last year.

BEML share prices dropped 7.62% to Rs 1,693 apiece. The scrip was trading 4.23% lower at 2:02 pm, while the benchmark Nifty was down 0.65%.

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Despite profit drop, revenue surged 8.6% to  Rs 1,794 crore in the January to March quarter from  Rs 1,653 crore in the same quarter preceding year. In terms of operations, EBITDA  fell 35.7% to Rs 272 crore for the quarter under review Rs 423 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 15.1% versus 25.6%

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