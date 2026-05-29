Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Ashok Leyland Shares In Focus As Brokerages Flag Demand Uncertainty Despite Q4 Profit Jump — Buy Or Hold?

Ashok Leyland's net profit rose 14.2% to Rs 1,291 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. Reviewing Ashok Leyland's Q4 show, brokerages primarily flagged commodity headwinds and volatile demand trends.

Read Time: 3 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Ashok Leyland Shares In Focus As Brokerages Flag Demand Uncertainty Despite Q4 Profit Jump — Buy Or Hold?
Image: AI Generated
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
--

Shares of Ashok Leyland will in focus today, May 29 after brokerages gave a mixed review of its fourth quarter for fiscal year 2025-26. The automaker declared earnings on Thursday, May 28 when the stock market was closed for Bakrid.
Ashok Leyland's net profit rose 14.2% to Rs 1,291 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal from Rs 1,130 crore in the 
corresponding period. 
Revenue jumped 17.4% year-on-year for the three months ended March at Rs 17,246 crore in comparison to Rs 14,695 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 10.6% to Rs 3,308 crore from Rs 2,991 crore. Margins contracted to 19.2% from 20.4% in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Along with earnings, the company declared a dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share for the fiscal 2026.

Reviewing Ashok Leyland's Q4 show, brokerages primarily flagged commodity headwinds and volatile demand trends. Morgan Stanley maintained 'equal-weight' coverage at a target price of Rs 180, marking a 10% upside from its closing price of Rs 163.62. Jefferies retained 'hold' rating on the stock, cutting target price to Rs 160, a 2.2% downside, while highlighitng uncertainty in truck demand amid rising fuel prices, inflation and weak monsoon.

Reflecting on above estimates Q4 results, Citi reiterated buy rating at a target price of Rs 205, a 25% upside. Meanwhile, JP Morgan maintained 'neutral' coverage on Ashol Leyland and hiked target price to Rs 175, marking a 6.9% upside. The brokerage mentioned that the underlying demand drivers remain resilient amid fluid macro conditions. 

ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland Q4: Net Profit Rises 14%; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Morgan Stanley on Ashok Leyland

  • Maintain equal-weight with target price of Rs 180 on inflationary headwinds
  • Q4 was in-line
  • Demand is holding up well but headwinds need to be monitored
  • To manage commodity headwinds, the company has hiked prices 1-1.5%
  • Commodity headwind is a challenge but Ashok Leyland did not quantify it
  • Switch mobility has turned profitable
  • Company is starting battery pack manufacturing also

 
Jefferies on Ashok Leyland

  • Maintain hold and cut target price to Rs 160 from Rs 190
  • In-line Q4, but truck demand uncertainty
  • Cut FY27-28 EPS by 5-8% on lower margins
  • Truck demand outlook is clouded by rising fuel prices, potential impact of higher inflation and weak monsoon on economy
  • Higher metal prices could pose some margin headwinds too

 
Citi on Ashok Leyland

  • Maintain buy with target price of Rs 205
  • Q4 results slightly above estimates
  • Outlook is positive though
  • Near-term demand could see some moderation

JPMorgan on Ashok Leyland

  • Maintain neutral and hike target price to Rs 175
  • Pricing discipline likely to continue amid volatile demand trends
  • Underlying demand drivers remain resilient amid fluid macro conditions. 

ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland Says Replacement Demand Remains Strong Despite Rising Costs

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Is ChatGPT Down? OpenAI Users Report Issues With Conversations And Account Login

Is ChatGPT Down? OpenAI Users Report Issues With Conversations And Account Login

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source