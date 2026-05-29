Ashok Leyland Shares In Focus As Brokerages Flag Demand Uncertainty Despite Q4 Profit Jump — Buy Or Hold?

Shares of Ashok Leyland will in focus today, May 29 after brokerages gave a mixed review of its fourth quarter for fiscal year 2025-26. The automaker declared earnings on Thursday, May 28 when the stock market was closed for Bakrid.

Ashok Leyland's net profit rose 14.2% to Rs 1,291 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal from Rs 1,130 crore in the

corresponding period.

Revenue jumped 17.4% year-on-year for the three months ended March at Rs 17,246 crore in comparison to Rs 14,695 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 10.6% to Rs 3,308 crore from Rs 2,991 crore. Margins contracted to 19.2% from 20.4% in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Along with earnings, the company declared a dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share for the fiscal 2026.

Reviewing Ashok Leyland's Q4 show, brokerages primarily flagged commodity headwinds and volatile demand trends. Morgan Stanley maintained 'equal-weight' coverage at a target price of Rs 180, marking a 10% upside from its closing price of Rs 163.62. Jefferies retained 'hold' rating on the stock, cutting target price to Rs 160, a 2.2% downside, while highlighitng uncertainty in truck demand amid rising fuel prices, inflation and weak monsoon.

Reflecting on above estimates Q4 results, Citi reiterated buy rating at a target price of Rs 205, a 25% upside. Meanwhile, JP Morgan maintained 'neutral' coverage on Ashol Leyland and hiked target price to Rs 175, marking a 6.9% upside. The brokerage mentioned that the underlying demand drivers remain resilient amid fluid macro conditions.

ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland Q4: Net Profit Rises 14%; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Morgan Stanley on Ashok Leyland

Maintain equal-weight with target price of Rs 180 on inflationary headwinds

Q4 was in-line

Demand is holding up well but headwinds need to be monitored

To manage commodity headwinds, the company has hiked prices 1-1.5%

Commodity headwind is a challenge but Ashok Leyland did not quantify it

Switch mobility has turned profitable

Company is starting battery pack manufacturing also



Jefferies on Ashok Leyland

Maintain hold and cut target price to Rs 160 from Rs 190

In-line Q4, but truck demand uncertainty

Cut FY27-28 EPS by 5-8% on lower margins

Truck demand outlook is clouded by rising fuel prices, potential impact of higher inflation and weak monsoon on economy

Higher metal prices could pose some margin headwinds too



Citi on Ashok Leyland

Maintain buy with target price of Rs 205

Q4 results slightly above estimates

Outlook is positive though

Near-term demand could see some moderation



JPMorgan on Ashok Leyland

Maintain neutral and hike target price to Rs 175

Pricing discipline likely to continue amid volatile demand trends

Underlying demand drivers remain resilient amid fluid macro conditions.

ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland Says Replacement Demand Remains Strong Despite Rising Costs

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